You don't have to be Britney Spears to get a prenuptial agreement

Millions of people congratulated Britney Spears on her recent engagement. Almost as many urged her to get a prenuptial agreement.

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, was already on board.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting an iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he wrote on Instagram.

In fact, the singer's assets are valued at more than $50 million, which makes the pop star and her long-time love obvious candidates, but fame, fortune and a financial conservatorship aside, most couples can benefit by sorting out some money issues before tying the knot.