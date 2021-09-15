Southeast Asia's online marketplace Carousell is now valued at $1.1 billion

The Carousell application is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia's online classifieds business Carousell on Wednesday said it raised $100 million in fresh funds that value the company at more than a billion dollars.

South Korean private equity firm STIC Investments led the investment round.

The Singapore-based Carousell said it is now valued at $1.1 billion — which makes it Southeast Asia's latest unicorn, a start-up worth more than a billion dollars.

"We believe that the accelerated adoption of digital experiences is an opportunity for us to double down on our recommerce efforts with a focus on convenience and trust, to unlock step-change growth in our community," said Quek Siu Rui, co-founder and CEO of Carousell, in a statement. Recommerce refers to buying and re-selling previously owned products.