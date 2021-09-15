China's retail sales grew 2.5% in August, far slower than 7% expected

People walk outside the Taikoo Li Sanlitun mall in the Sanlitun shopping area on Aug. 31, 2021. Artyom Ivanov | TASS | Getty Images

BEIJING — China's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Industrial production growth was also slightly below expectations, up 5.3% in August versus predictions of 5.8% growth. Fixed asset investment for the first eight months of the year rose 8.9% from a year ago, the data showed.. Mainland China controlled a late July outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant by mid-August. Under Beijing's "zero tolerance" policy, authorities had imposed travel restrictions and local lockdowns within the country during a major part of the summer holidays.