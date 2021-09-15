House Democrats promise ‘meaningful’ relief for state and local tax deduction cap

Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

House Democrats have said they will pursue "meaningful" change to the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.

The controversial measure is part of former President Donald Trump's signature 2017 tax overhaul and has been a pain point for Americans in high tax states.

Since the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, those who itemize deductions can no longer write off more than $10,000 for property and state income taxes on their federal return.

While the Ways and Means Committee didn't address SALT in its package of tax proposals, Chairman Richard Neal, D-MA, along with Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-NJ, and Tom Suozzi, D-NY, released a joint statement saying they are "working daily" on the reform.

"We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities and we are working daily toward that goal," they said.

As lawmakers debate President Joe Biden's agenda, repealing the SALT deduction cap has been a sticking point among lawmakers in high tax states.

A group of moderate Democrats, mostly from New Jersey and New York, has said they won't support a bill unless it restores the tax break.

"I have been consistent for six months: 'No SALT, no deal'," Suozzi said in a separate statement.

While Democrats don't need Republican support to pass their $3.5 trillion spending bill, they have to get votes from every Democratic senator and nearly every House member.