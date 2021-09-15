House Democrats’ budget plan aims to make up to $500 of the saver’s credit refundable—here's who would qualify

As part of the $3.5 trillion federal budget plan, House Democrats proposed a few measures that would reward those saving for retirement, including a potential update to the saver's credit, which is intended to benefit low- to moderate-income workers contributing to retirement plans.

Under current law, eligible individual taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $19,750 or less can claim 50% of the first $2,000 contributed to a qualified retirement account, for a maximum credit of $1,000. Married couples filing jointly with an income of $39,500 or less can claim 50% of the first $4,000 they contribute, for a maximum credit of $2,000.

At higher incomes, the percentage taxpayers can claim declines. Individuals earning between $19,751 and $21,500 can claim 20% of their contribution, while those earning $21,501 to $33,000 can 10% of their contribution. The credit phases out completely for individuals earning more than $33,000 and couples earning more than $66,000.

Currently, the saver's credit is nonrefundable, which means that while the credit can reduce taxes owed, it can't be provided as a refund. This doesn't help many in need, especially those with low incomes who owe little to no taxes.

But changes may be coming. If passed, the House Ways and Means Committee's proposed provision would expand the credit's current income parameters and allow for up to $500 of the credit to be refundable for certain taxpayers.

Here's a closer look at the proposed changes and how to know if you'd qualify.