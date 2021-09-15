Judge denies Trump request to pause rape defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll pending appeal

E. Jean Carroll visits 'Tell Me Everything' with John Fugelsang in the SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2019 in New York.

A federal judge Wednesday denied a request by a lawyer for former President Donald Trump to continue pausing a lawsuit that accuses him of defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her decades ago in New York City.

The decision appears to allow for proceedings and filings to restart in the Manhattan federal district court case even as Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice continue pursuing an appeal of an earlier ruling in the case to a higher court.

Those proceedings, which had effectively been on hold since late last year, could include questioning of Trump by lawyers for Carroll in advance of a possible trial, as well as the exchange of evidentiary documents by the parties.

Judge Lewis Kaplan's order Wednesday came nine months after Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz first asked him to "immediately stay all proceedings in the case" while Trump and the DOJ appealed a prior ruling by Kaplan.

Kaplan in that October ruling had rejected a request by the DOJ to remove Trump as the defendant in the case and substitute the U.S. government as the defendant.