Top general Milley reassured China, others in secret calls as Trump pushed election lies, spokesman says

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley pauses at a news briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, August 18, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley placed two phone calls to his Chinese counterpart in the waning months of Donald Trump's presidency to secretly reassure Beijing that the United States would not attack the country, a spokesman for Milley confirmed Wednesday.

The calls were first reported in the forthcoming book "Peril" by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

"His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability," said the spokesman, Col. Dave Butler.

All of Milley's calls were coordinated with the rest of the Department of Defense and other relevant agencies, Butler added.

Milley did not tell Trump about the calls.

Woodward and Costa describe how Milley learned in October 2020 that the Chinese had become concerned that Trump would preemptively attack China because Trump was losing the 2020 election and his rhetoric against China was growing increasingly hostile.

Milley again called his Chinese counterpart on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the attack on the Capitol, to again reassure him that the American government was stable and not an immediate threat to China.