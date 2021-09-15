The SEC is 'short staffed' and it needs more help to tackle everything from crypto to China, Gensler says

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021.

Thousands of American institutions are struggling to keep business running smoothly with a limited staff in the Covid-19 era.

That includes Wall Street's top regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday that the SEC is trying to juggle an unprecedented list of financial challenges with a smaller staff.

"We are short staffed," Gensler told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "It might sound odd to say that at an agency with 4,400 remarkable, dedicated staff working remotely during this challenging pandemic. But that's 4% to 5% less than we had just five years ago."

"We've got an IPO boom, we have a SPAC boom, we have cryptocurrencies to deal with. We have the issues we talked about earlier about China," he added. "I'd like to at least get back to where we were in 2016 and I think we should probably be 5% or 10% larger than that."

Gensler, who took over as SEC chief earlier this year, testified to Senate lawmakers on Tuesday that he needs "a lot more people" to deal with some 6,000 new digital assets. He said that the regulator is trying to balance an investor's liberty to spend their own money with decades-old laws that require the SEC find fraud in a broad range of assets.