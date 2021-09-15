Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Electronic Arts, Moderna and more

Gamers play the video game 'Star Wars Battlefront II' developed by DICE, Criterion Games and Motive Studios and published by Electronics Arts on Sony PlayStation game consoles PS4 Pro during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Electronic Arts — Shares of the video game company jumped more than 2% in after-hours trading after the company announced that its highly-anticipated game Battlefield 2041 is now slated for a worldwide launch on Nov. 19.

Moderna — The drug maker's stock rose slightly in extended trading after the company released more data on so-called breakthrough Covid cases that supports the push for the wide use of vaccine booster shots. The study that showed the incidence of breakthrough Covid cases was less frequent in a group of trial participants who were more recently inoculated, suggesting immunity for earlier groups had started to wane.

Danimer Scientific — Shares of the biopolymer manufacturer rebounded about 3% after a near 15% sell-off during the regular trading session on Wednesday. The sharp decline came after short-seller Muddy Waters published a negative report on the company. Danimer "greatly misrepresented the state of its business," including "customer relationships, product development, scalability and TAM for PHAs," the report said.

