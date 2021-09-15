Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Electronic Arts, Moderna and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Electronic Arts — Shares of the video game company jumped more than 2% in after-hours trading after the company announced that its highly-anticipated game Battlefield 2041 is now slated for a worldwide launch on Nov. 19.
Moderna — The drug maker's stock rose slightly in extended trading after the company released more data on so-called breakthrough Covid cases that supports the push for the wide use of vaccine booster shots. The study that showed the incidence of breakthrough Covid cases was less frequent in a group of trial participants who were more recently inoculated, suggesting immunity for earlier groups had started to wane.
Danimer Scientific — Shares of the biopolymer manufacturer rebounded about 3% after a near 15% sell-off during the regular trading session on Wednesday. The sharp decline came after short-seller Muddy Waters published a negative report on the company. Danimer "greatly misrepresented the state of its business," including "customer relationships, product development, scalability and TAM for PHAs," the report said.