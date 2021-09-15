A mental shift to save more money: Think of it like paying a bill

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

If you're having trouble saving each month, you're not alone. With nonstop expenses, it can be extremely difficult to put money away.

That's why it may make sense shift your thinking and treat your savings like a bill that needs to be paid. Each month, pay your savings "bill" by allocating funds to your savings account, just like you would allocate money toward other bills.

That way, you'll save automatically, rather than waiting until the end of the month to put away whatever amount is left over.

Here's how it works.