His economic agenda on the line, Biden prepares to fight for tax increases on the wealthy

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Library in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON – After a rough summer, President Joe Biden is getting ready to spend the autumn fighting for tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.

The surge of the Covid-19 delta variant, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, hurricanes, wildfires, evictions and inflation have all battered Biden's approval ratings and exhausted White House staff.

Now he will shift his attention back to passing a once-in-a-generation expansion of the social safety net and an infrastructure package.

Biden will speak Thursday at the White House about why Congress needs to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations in order to fund his "Build Back Better" agenda.

"The President will lay out what's at stake in the fight to ensure that our economy delivers for middle class families, and not only for those at the top," said a White House official, speaking on background to preview the speech ahead of its delivery.

Biden will say America needs to "choose whether or not we're going to perpetuate an economy where the wealthiest taxpayers and biggest corporations get to play by a set of rules they've written for themselves while middle-class families aren't given a fair shot."