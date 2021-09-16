Democrats call on oil companies to testify on climate disinformation

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday expanded its investigation into the fossil fuel industry's involvement in spreading disinformation about the role fossil fuels play in causing climate change.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Subcommittee on the Environment Chairman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called on top executives at ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell, and lobbying groups American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to testify before Congress next month.

Oil and gas companies have faced a slew of lawsuits from cities and states across the U.S. over their investments in campaigns to undermine climate policy and downplay the impact of burning fossil fuels on global warming.

The probe also comes as Democrats look to pass major climate and clean energy policy in the budget reconciliation bill, efforts that have faced opposition from some fossil fuel companies.

In letters to the companies and groups on Thursday, the committee requested documents on the reported role of the oil and gas industry in a long-term branding and lobbying campaign to spread climate disinformation and undermine climate policy.

The five biggest public oil and gas companies — Exxon, Shell, Chevron, BP and Total — spent $1 billion to promote misleading climate-related branding and lobbying between 2015 and 2018, according to a report from climate lobbying group InfluenceMap that the committee cites in its letter.

"We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has reaped massive profits for decades while contributing to climate change that is devastating American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars, and ravaging the natural world," read the letter to Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon.

"We are also concerned that to protect those profits, the industry has reportedly led a coordinated effort to spread disinformation to mislead the public and prevent crucial action to address climate change," the letter read.