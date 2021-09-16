CNBC Pro

General Motors, General Electric and Union Pacific: CNBC’s 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Share
A logo is displayed next to a gas turbine at the General Electric Co. (GE) energy plant in Greenville, South Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. General Electric Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 20.
Sharrett / Bloomberg / Getty Images

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including whether to hold shares of General Motors, if General Electric is a good add for a diversified portfolio, and when Union Pacific might break out.

Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors, said General Electric is a good stock to hold on a diversified allocation.

"This is still very much a turnaround story," Vingiello said of the conglomerate. "We think it's a good diversified company within the industrial space that you can certainly own in a portfolio."

Watch the full video here.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel says the stock market is in the 'eighth inning before a correction'
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says this may be why investors recently stopped buying the dips
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProCramer warns investors about buying positive market openings during this historically weak period
Matthew J. Belvedere
Read More