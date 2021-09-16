General Motors, General Electric and Union Pacific: CNBC’s 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

A logo is displayed next to a gas turbine at the General Electric Co. (GE) energy plant in Greenville, South Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. General Electric Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 20.

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including whether to hold shares of General Motors, if General Electric is a good add for a diversified portfolio, and when Union Pacific might break out.

Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors, said General Electric is a good stock to hold on a diversified allocation.

"This is still very much a turnaround story," Vingiello said of the conglomerate. "We think it's a good diversified company within the industrial space that you can certainly own in a portfolio."

