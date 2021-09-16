OpenSea, amid insider trading controversy, rolls out NFT marketplace app

A smartphone and a screen show the website OpenSea, where digital artworks are sold using NFT. NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are unique cryptographic credentials that are written to the blockchain attached to a file (image, music, video).

The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, is launching an app for users in the Google Play and Apple App Store on Thursday.

The app rollout comes after a wildly busy month for the platform: in August, OpenSea's website saw two million transactions, totaling $3.4 billion in trading volume and tripling activity from July. So far in September, daily trading volume has dropped significantly from its peak in late August, according to Dune Analytics. Still, the app could build on the company's momentum, offering users a way to check non-fungible token holdings, sales, and trading histories easily on mobile.

OpenSea's app launch follows news that one of the company's employees participated in an NFT insider trading scheme. The company, valued at $1.5 billion, admitted to the incident, and co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer tweeted an apology to users on Wednesday:

"We're conducting a thorough review of yesterday's incident and are committed to doing the right thing for OpenSea users."

In a statement to CNBC via email, Finzer wrote: "I was incredibly disappointed by the news and this behavior does not represent our values at OpenSea. We are working with an outside law firm to conduct an internal review."

So far, the company has garnered financial backing from big names in the crypto community, including Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and Mark Cuban. At only four years old, OpenSea hit unicorn status with its latest funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's a16z, with participation from Coatue, Ashton Kutcher, and Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke.

OpenSea is riding the current wave of interest in non-fungible tokens — unique, collectible digital assets built on the blockchain. Flashy transactions like the $69 million Beeple sale at Christie's have captured the mainstream's attention, but for co-founders Finzer and Alex Atallah, as well as others in the space, the excitement resides in what's still possible. "We are bringing a new technology to a mainstream audience," Finzer told CNBC. The company is focused on bringing consumers an experience that's "quick, easy, and really fun at the end of the day."

Sound familiar? Brokerage app Robinhood began with similar hopes of bringing a seemingly insular and highly guarded world to the masses, and in part, Finzer is comfortable with that comparison. Both OpenSea and Robinhood recognize that a smooth consumer experience is key to platforms operating in worlds that seem complicated to outsiders. The products are different, though: OpenSea, Finzer stressed, is a marketplace. OpenSea's website currently offers a place to buy, sell, explore, and show off NFT collections, and the app will feature integrations with social media and a feature to "follow" other users.