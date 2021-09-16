Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Stocks are choppy ahead of a key date, but the market’s character hasn’t changed

A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Stocks remain in the September "chop zone," with buyers presumably below near the 3% to 5% down line but less urgency to top up equity risk in an options-expiration week in the middle of what can be a dicey time of year.