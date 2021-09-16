Trump issues support for Jan. 6 riot defendants as police brace for Capitol rally backing prisoners

U.S. Capitol Police officials survey the area around the Capitol reflecting pool ahead of an expected rally Saturday in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington, U.S. September 16, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Ex-President Donald Trump, who was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Thursday condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded Congress that day. Trump's statement that those people are being "persecuted" came as police in Washington prepared for Saturday's planned "Justice for J6" rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the defendants. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-New Jersey, quickly blasted Trump's statement, accusing the former president of "trying again to gin up insurrection and get people killed."'

"I've called for trump to be arrested and prosecuted for his Jan 6 treason," Pascrell wrote in a Twitter post. "Nothing has changed." In expectation of Saturday's rally, fencing that for several weeks was placed around the perimeter of the Capitol building on the heels of the Jan. 6 insurrection has been reinstalled. The Capitol Police Board also has issued an emergency declaration that will allow Capitol Police to deputize outside law enforcement officers. The department said Wednesday it had asked the Pentagon to make National Guard members available to respond to the rally if need be.

A U.S. Capitol police officer patrols near a security fence, erected in a single overnight effort, surrounding the U.S. Capitol ahead of an expected rally Saturday in support of the January 6 defendants in Washington, DC, U.S., September 16, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The Capitol Police did not immediately comment on Trump's statement. In late August, seven Capitol Police officers sued Trump, far-right "violent extremist groups" and others of being directly responsible for the Capitol invasion. The Capitol riot began shortly after Trump, who was speaking at a rally outside the White House, urged the crowd to march to Congress and fight against an ongoing joint session there that was certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 15, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney | GC Images | Getty Images

Trump since Election Day had falsely claimed that he lost to Biden only as a result of widespread ballot fraud in a number of swing states, a belief that has been embraced by many Republicans. Thousands of Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol after the rally, with a number of them battling with police and invading congressional buildings, including the Senate chamber, forcing members of Congress into hiding. Four people died that day in connection with the riot, including a woman shot by a police officer as she tried to crawl through a window toward the House of Representatives chamber.