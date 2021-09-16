Natural gas has only done this twice in the last decade, and it could mean more pain ahead, charts suggest

In this article @NG.1

Natural gas prices are making some unnatural moves. After a nearly 40% rally in the last month — an unusually outsized move for any commodity — the charts are now flashing warning signs, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. Natural gas prices fell by about 3.5% on Thursday after climbing nearly 4% in the previous session. "Even though I'm bullish longer term, I just think the thing has become overbought," the firm's chief market strategist said. When natural gas prices spiked Wednesday, their relative strength index reached 80, a level that has "signaled near-term tops" throughout much of this year, Maley said.

"On its weekly chart, it also got above 80, and that's the second highest, the second-most overbought it has been in a decade," Maley said.

