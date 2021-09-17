Asia-Pacific stocks set for muted start after mixed U.S. economic data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a muted open on Friday as investors react to mixed U.S. economic data released overnight.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 30,340 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,323.34.

Australian stocks also looked set for a quiet start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,424.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,460.20.

Investors will watch market moves in Hong Kong. The benchmark Hang Seng index has dropped nearly 6% so far this week amid regulatory concerns surrounding sectors such as technology and casinos.