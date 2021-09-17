CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Costco, GE, Plug Power, Facebook & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Megan Leonhardt | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan predicts this under-the-radar streaming stock could rally more than 30%
Jesse Pound27 min ago
CNBC ProUBS slashes FedEx earnings estimates, citing tight labor market, rising wages
Jesse Pound13 min ago
CNBC ProBMO downgrades Take-Two after video game company delays release of updated 'Grand Theft Auto'
Jesse Pound25 min ago
Read More