Student debt can make buying a home feel impossible. Here are your options

Half of people who haven't yet purchased a home point to their student debt as a reason for the delay.

That's the finding from a new report by the National Association of Realtors, which partnered with Morning Consult to conduct an online poll in June of 1,995 student loan borrowers.

Millennials were the most likely (60%) to say their student debt was making them put off homeownership, although more than a third of baby boomers said the same.

"Housing affordability is worsening, leaving future home buyers with student debt at a severe disadvantage," said Charlie Oppler, president of the National Association of Realtors.

Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. has surpassed $1.7 trillion and burdens Americans more than credit card and auto debt. Around a third of borrowers are in delinquency or default.

Your education loans will affect your eligibility for a mortgage in two ways, said Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert.

For one, your payment history on the loans will impact your credit score, he said. If you fall behind on your monthly bills to your servicer, expect your score to drop.

"This can reduce your likelihood of loan approval and increase the interest rate you pay," Kantrowitz said.

Despite the challenges of student debt, it's still possible for borrowers to become homeowners, experts say.

As you save up for a down payment, or get ready to apply for a mortgage, staying current on your student loans will be crucial.