10-year Treasury yield rises slightly following mixed economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced by less than a basis point to 1.334%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell less a basis point to 1.877%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10 year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly on Friday morning, following mixed economic data.

Data released Thursday showed retail sales in August rose 0.7%, versus an estimated 0.8% fall.

However, jobless claims for the week ended Sept. 11 came in at 332,000, above a Dow Jones forecast of 320,000.

On Friday, the University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary consumer and inflation expectations data for September at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.