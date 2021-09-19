Emmys 2021: Live blog of highlights from 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights much of what folks watched during the pandemic.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this year's ceremony will take place at L.A. Live's Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which has been home to the Emmys since 2008. The relocation is due to the Covid pandemic. L.A. Live's Event Deck is a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the telecast, as well as the ability to socially distance attendees.

Among the closely watched categories will be the outstanding comedy, where a whopping 75% of the nominees are new to the category. The shows include "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "Pen15," "Ted Lasso" and "The Flight Attendant."

Additionally, there were 44 first-time performer nominations across the lead, supporting, guest and short form categories.

HBO and HBO Max together led the pack with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix's 129 and newcomer Disney+, which had 71.

Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with 24, one more than Marvel's "WandaVision," another Disney+ series.

Fueled by "The Queen's Gambit" and "The Crown," Netflix garnered 34 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend. Disney took home the second-most awards with 13 and HBO and HBO Max tallied 10.

Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" tallied nine wins while Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" scored seven a piece.

Check out the full list of nominees for Sunday's ceremony.