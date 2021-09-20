Here’s why flexibility, not hybrid, is what employees say they want

Vlad Lapich, with tech startup company Fast, works on his computer on the first day back in the office on March 24, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Students are back in school, the summer is nearly behind us, and more workers are returning to the office, adapting to the hybrid schedules that their companies have put in place.

But even with countless surveys and studies showing that employees want — and are in fact, demanding —a blend of remote and in-person work, is a hybrid schedule really what they're looking for?

Some experts are saying no.

That's because the concept of a hybrid schedule suggests an employee will be in the office on certain days and working remotely, whether that's at home, offsite, at a coffee shop, on the others. More often than not, however, the decision on which days each of those things happens is dictated by the company, not the employee.

After more than 18 months of workers managing career responsibilities and their lives — and experiencing just how much flexibility is needed to do both — the idea of having to adhere to a hybrid schedule set by an employer may not be the ideal solution.

Instead, what workplace experts and some CHROs are now saying is that what workers really need is flexibility — the ability to figure out for themselves which days are in the office and on which days remote is best. The distinction may sound like mere verbiage, the experts acknowledge, but the difference could mean keeping valuable workers or watching them walk out the door.

Colleen McCreary, chief people officer at Credit Karma, says that over the past several months she has had to remind leaders at her company that hybrid is not the arrangement they're offering to workers. "A few of them have spoken on panels and used that word and I had to tell them not to," she says.

Credit Karma isn't asking workers to return to its offices in Oakland, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, until January, but when they do, the in-office schedule will be flexible and determined by the employee and manager, not set company-wide.

"If my kid has soccer on Thursdays and I have to be in the office all day on Thursday and can't get him there, that may be hybrid, but it's not flexible and isn't working for me," McCreary says. "We're trying to empower employees and teams to take responsibility for what works for them rather than wait for us to set it."