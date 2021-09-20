Bill Gates secures hundreds of millions from U.S. firms for climate fight

Bill Gates has raised hundreds of millions from seven large U.S. companies to develop clean technologies that could play a key role in the fight against climate change.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit founded by Gates in 2016, announced Monday that it has secured investments from Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America and ArcelorMittal.

The overall size of the investments was not disclosed but they reportedly amount to over $1 billion. Breakthrough Energy did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The Washington-headquartered firm said the money will be used to fund its "Breakthrough Energy Catalyst," a project launched earlier this year that's aiming to finance, produce, and buy the new solutions that will help underpin a zero-carbon economy.

Gates said in a statement that a "new industrial revolution" is required if the world is going to avoid a climate disaster.

"Half the technology needed to get to zero emissions either doesn't exist yet or is too expensive for much of the world to afford," said the Microsoft co-founder. "Catalyst is designed to change that and provide an effective way to invest in our clean technology future."

He added: "By working with this growing community of private and public partners, Catalyst will take a global view of the energy innovation landscape – the key technologies, leading-edge companies, financing partners, and pivotal policies – and fund the projects that will have the greatest positive impact for our planet."

The program will initially focus on direct air capture, green hydrogen, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable aviation fuel.

BlackRock has pledged $100 million over five years through its charitable foundation, while Microsoft, American Airlines and ArcelorMittal have committed the same amount. The others did not disclose the size of their investments.