England men's and women's tour of Pakistan canceled by ECB

England's joint men's and women's tour of Pakistan next month has been canceled due to concerns over "mental and physical well-being", the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women's team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was in doubt from the moment New Zealand pulled out of their own series in Pakistan on Friday citing a security threat.

The men's matches, which were intended to act as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. England's women were also scheduled to play two T20 matches against Pakistan on the same dates as the men.

An ECB statement read: "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.