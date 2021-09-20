Emmy viewership hits 7.4 million, bouncing back from all-time low last year

The Emmy Award statue at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles during a "Sneak Peek" behind-the scenes reveal of television's biggest night at the Television Academy in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The 73rd annual Television Academy awards show, which aired Sunday on CBS, saw its viewership rise to 7.4 million, according to Nielsen's preliminary numbers.

While the 2021 audience was 16% bigger than last year's, top Hollywood award shows have faced declining viewership over the past decade. Last year's predominantly virtual show drew only 6.3 million total viewers — an all-time low.

Even the Oscars has suffered. Last April's ceremony had the fewest viewers the award show has ever received. February's Golden Globes saw ratings plummet 60% to just 6.9 million viewers from 18.3 million viewers during the prior year.

It's entirely possible that these shows are drawing more eyeballs than what is being reported, as Nielsen data doesn't include figures for viewers who watch on streaming platforms. Still, it seems that audiences have largely become disinterested in these ceremonies.

And who can blame them? Topping out at over three hours long, these ceremonies can contain 16 to 20 minutes of advertisements every hour and are often packed with less-than-funny sketches that seem to make the ceremonies even longer.

Sunday's show got off to a raucous start, with host Cedric the Entertainer opening the night with a karaoke rendition of "Just a Friend" by Biz Markie, aided by Rita Wilson, LL Cool J and Lil Dicky.