European markets head for lower open as investors prepare for Fed meeting

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday as global markets contend with concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timetable.

Britain's FTSE is seen opening 36 points lower at 6,904, Germany's DAX 117 points lower at 15,333, France's CAC 40 down 56 points at 6,494 and Italy's FTSE MIB 286 points lower at 25,064, according to IG.

The lower open for Europe come as global stocks continue to struggle in September, traditionally a weak month for markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing three straight weeks of losses for the first time in 2021.

Global markets are also experiencing some jitters ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly anticipated September meeting, which starts Tuesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday at the conclusion of the two-day meeting with investors keen to pick up any indications about the Fed's tapering of its easy monetary policy.

Powell has said the tapering could occur this year but investors are waiting for more specifics, particularly after mixed economic data released since Powell's last comments. U.S. stock futures were mixed in overnight trading Sunday.