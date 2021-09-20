Evergrande collapse could have a 'domino effect' on China's property sector, AllianceBernstein says

The Evergrande Group or Evergrande Real Estate Group logo of a Chinese real estate company is seen on a smartphone and a PC screen.

China's "highly distressed" real estate companies are at risk of collapse as the country's highly indebted developer Evergrande is on the brink of default, warns AllianceBernstein's Jenny Zeng.

Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday, the co-head of Asia fixed income at AllianceBernstein warned of a "domino effect" from a potential Evergrande collapse.

"In the offshore dollar market, there is a considerable large portion of developers (who) are implied to be highly distressed," Zeng said. These developers "can't survive much longer" if the refinancing channel remains shut for a prolonged period, she added.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, is crumbling under the weight of more than $300 billion of debt and warned more than once it could default. Banks have reportedly declined to extend new loans to buyers of uncompleted Evergrande residential projects, while ratings agencies have repeatedly downgraded the firm, citing its liquidity crunch.

The financial position of the other Chinese property developers also took a hit following rules outlined by the Chinese government to rein in borrowing costs of the real estate firms. The measures included placing a cap on debt in relation to a company's cash flows, assets and capital levels.