Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors watch Evergrande situation; China, South Korea markets closed

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group.

Japanese stocks declined as they returned to trade following a Monday holiday. The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.61% while the Topix index shed 1.69%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.14%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.17% lower.

The liquidity crisis over at China Evergrande Group could continue weighing on investor sentiment regionally after the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was dragged down by more than 3% on Monday.

Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.