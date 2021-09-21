Rep. Bush, Sen. Warren introduce bill to reinstate federal eviction moratorium

(L-R) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attend a news conference to introduce legislation that would give the Department of Health and Human Services the power to impose a federal eviction moratorium in the interest of public health, on Capitol Hill September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A group of Democrats on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reinstate a federal eviction moratorium as the delta variant of the coronavirus fuels outbreaks nationwide.

The legislation, led by Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, would give the Department of Health and Human Services permanent authority to enact an eviction ban during public health crises. When the Supreme Court struck down a moratorium put in place by the Biden administration last month, the majority opinion contended the agency lacked the power to implement it.

Bush and Warren said the ban would not only aid Americans struggling to cover rent because of pandemic-related job losses, but also reduce potential coronavirus exposure by keeping people in their homes. While an uptick in vaccinations has led to more relaxed public-health restrictions across the country, the U.S. still reported a seven-day average of about 146,182 cases and 1,448 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We must protect the millions of people who are at risk of losing their homes, their stability and even their lives," Bush told reporters Tuesday.