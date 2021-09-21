Exchange-traded funds may lose a primary tax benefit under Democratic plan

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on July 21, 2021.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has proposed a new levy on exchange-traded funds, and the measure has already received pushback from the investment industry.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are buckets of assets — such as stocks and bonds — that can be bought or sold throughout the day like a stock. Regular investors don't directly own the underlying assets, but fund managers can buy or sell the shares to financial institutions.

ETF investors typically avoid taxes while holding the funds because financial institutions swap the underlying assets for others, known as an "in-kind" trade, without producing capital gains.

It's one of the primary tax advantages ETFs have over actively managed mutual funds, which distribute taxable gains to investors, often at the end of the year.

Wyden's proposal to end the tax break for in-kind transactions may bring in $200 billion over the next decade, according to preliminary estimates from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

However, the measure may have unintended consequences for the $6.8 trillion U.S. ETF market, including millions of smaller investors, industry opponents say.

"The Investment Company Institute is against this proposed change in the tax treatment for in-kind redemptions because it could adversely impact over 100 million Americans that invest in ETFs and mutual funds," said Investment Company Institute President and CEO Eric Pan Tuesday at the association's 2021 Tax and Accounting Conference.

Nearly 12 million U.S. households own ETFs, according to Investment Company Institute data, with a median income of $125,000.