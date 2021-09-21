Facebook announces new Portal video-calling devices, Portal for Business service

Facebook unveiled Tuesday the third generation of its Portal video-calling devices and a new service that will allow businesses to deploy fleets of the devices to their employees.

It shows Facebook is still bullish on video calling screens, and that it expects people will want to continue video chatting. The company first unveiled its Portal devices in 2018 and hasn't revealed any sales numbers. But as companies continue to delay a return to the office, Facebook is capitalizing on a need to connect to colleagues and loved ones over video calls. It competes against Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub products in the home.

Highlighting the new models is the Portal Go, a $199 device with a 10-inch screen that can be lifted off of its charging block for use around the home. The Portal Go features a carrying handle and enough battery to last up to five hours of one-on-one calling via Messenger or 14 hours of listening with its screen off.

Facebook also announced a new version of its Portal+, which will retail for $349 and feature a wide 14-inch display that can be tilted forward and backward. The new Portal+ was designed to sit next to users' computers on their desks for video calls. Facebook said it has better sound quality than the first version.

They cost more than the older models. The current 10-inch Portal sells for $179 and the previous version of the Portal+ was priced at $279. However, there'll likely be revised promo prices for these devices later this year, Facebook's head of product management for Portal Micah Collins said.