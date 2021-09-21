Ford unveils new off-road Expedition Timberline; adds hands-free highway driving

In this article F

2022 Expedition Timberline SUV Ford

DETROIT – Ford Motor on Wednesday unveiled a new off-road Timberline model as part of its updates to the 2022 Expedition SUV. The new model features a freshened exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as upgraded tires and a heavy-duty skid plate to protect the undercarriage of the vehicle. It is the second Timberline model after Ford introduced the trim on the 2021 Explorer SUV with similar features.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline SUV Ford

With the new Timberline trim, Ford wants to capitalize on increasing sales of SUVs and demand for off-road-capable vehicles. The looks and features of such vehicles have become more popular with mainstream consumers in recent years. The Expedition Timberline will be powered by Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine that produces 440 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque. "Timberline sets a new standard with full-size SUV customers who need more passenger space, great off-road capability and a basecamp for life's journeys," Mike Kipley, Ford Expedition chief engineer, said in a statement.

In addition to the Timberline trim, Ford also introduced a blacked-out "Stealth Edition Performance Package." Ford also will offer its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system on its top-end Expedition Platinum for 2022. The BlueCruise system allows for hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of dedicated highways in North America. It controls the vehicle's speed and steering, while also monitoring the driver's attentiveness through an infrared camera system.

2022 Ford Expedition "Stealth Edition Performance Package" Ford