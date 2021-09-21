House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, suspend debt limit — but it faces Senate roadblocks with deadlines near

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves after holding her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The House passed a bill Tuesday that would both prevent a government shutdown and suspend the debt limit in a step toward preventing possible economic calamity.

The chamber approved the plan in a 220-211 vote. All Democrats voted for it and all Republicans opposed it.

As the bill heads to the Senate, Republicans are threatening to block it, which could leave Democrats scrambling to find another way to avoid a federal funding lapse — or even a first-ever default on U.S. debt. Worries about a looming default and the economic damage it would cause contributed to a U.S. stock market drubbing on Monday.

Congress has to pass a funding plan by Sept. 30 to prevent a shutdown. Separately, the U.S. will exhaust all of its options to keep paying its bills sometime in October, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told congressional leaders.

The House-passed plan would keep the government running through Dec. 3. It would also suspend the debt ceiling into Dec. 2022.

The bill would put $28.6 billion toward natural disaster relief and $6.3 billion toward resettlement of Afghan refugees.