Committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol invasion will go 'straight to subpoenas' if needed, Rep. Schiff says

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (R) speaks alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) during a news conference on the Protecting Our Democracy Act, at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion will move to subpoena some witnesses as a first course of action if they are seen to be resistant or hostile to the panel's goals, Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday.

The panel will make requests "where we think they'll be complied with," said Schiff, one of seven Democrats on the nine-member committee.

But it will skip "time-consuming steps," such as asking for documents or interviews with those parties, and go "straight to subpoenas where we think we're dealing with recalcitrant parties," the California lawmaker said.

The committee members "feel a real sense of urgency," Schiff told reporters in a hallway gaggle at the Capitol. "Where we do meet resistance, we're going to push back hard," he said.

Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The invasion, which followed a rally during which Trump encouraged supporters to march on the Capitol, led to several deaths. Several hundred people were charged with crimes related to the insurrection.