Schumer calls on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student debt for all

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes reporter questions after the weekly Senate Democratic policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 14, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer renewed his call for President Joe Biden on Tuesday to forgive $50,000 in student debt for all borrowers though executive action.

"With the flick of the pen, President Biden on his own, without any congressional action or approval, could provide millions upon millions of student loan borrowers with a new lease on life," Schumer said at The State of Student Debt Virtual Summit. The remote event includes discussions on the racial inequities of the debt, its mental health consequences and more. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., were also attendees.

"It would free these Americans to finally buy that house, save on the kids' education, get going on starting a small business or going into the profession that they desire," Schumer said. "It could unleash a wave of economic activity missing from our country today."

For those who view Schumer as a more moderate Democrat, his advocacy for student debt forgiveness through executive action has come as a surprise. In the 2020 Democratic primary, it was the more progressive candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Warren pushing for broad relief. Biden had argued for a narrower approach.

Since in office, the president has continued to express skepticism about the benefits of blanket loan cancellation.

In an interview with columnist David Brooks of The New York Times in May, Biden said, "The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don't agree."