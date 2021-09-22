As the Fed sticks to its near-zero rate policy for now, here's what that means for you

Even though the Federal Reserve didn't raise its benchmark rate Wednesday, your borrowing costs may still start to head higher.

Rising prices brought on by the economic recovery are paving the way for the central bank to unwind last year's bond buying. While the central bank said that interest rates will stay near zero for now, the tapering of bond purchases is seen as the first step on the way to interest rate hikes.

And that, alone, may impact the rate you pay on your mortgage, credit card and car loan.

"Tapering itself is going to increase yields in the medium- and long-term horizons, which will translate into higher borrowing costs," said Yiming Ma, an assistant finance professor at Columbia University Business School.

More from Personal Finance:

What the debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Tips for beating inflation as prices start to rise

Here's how to prioritize your financial goals

For now, homeowners have an unparalleled opportunity to refinance or take some money out of their houses at record-low rates.

The average 30-year fixed-rate home mortgage is around 3.03%, the lowest since February, according to Bankrate.

"Refinancing is the most impactful step most households can take," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"The ability to cut your monthly payments by $200 frees up some breathing room at time when so many other costs are on the rise."