Department of Energy chief says 'our hair should be on fire' after summer of widespread climate disasters

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack shut down during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2021.

Climate change became a personal event for a third of Americans this summer, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

"Our hair should be on fire," Granholm said in an event for Climate Week NYC. "We have lived through a summer — we all have seen it — where nearly one in three Americans have lived through, now, a climate disaster."

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy said Granholm was referring to a Washington Post analysis, published earlier this month, of federal disaster declarations that showed almost a third of Americans live in a county that was affected by a weather disaster during a three month period. That includes the heat dome in the Northwest, flash floods, drought and wildfires.

"There's no way we can hit the snooze button on climate action. This is not our alarm clock going off. This is a fire alarm code red for humanity, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said," Granholm said.

Urgent efforts to decarbonize global industries will be expensive and will ultimately create jobs, Granholm underscored on Wednesday.

"By the end of this decade, the global market for clean energy and carbon reduction technologies is going to reach $23 trillion — at a minimum," Granholm said. "And so we want to corner that market by building clean energy supply chains and solutions here, sourced in America with American labor."

Those jobs would be located across the U.S. and would vary in required skillset, she said. The Department of Energy is also working to ensure those jobs would be represented by unions, Granholm said.