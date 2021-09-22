Flying cars in 2024? This tech CEO says it's commercially possible

Flying cars could be commercially available in 2024, but regulations for managing the new form of air traffic will be a concern, according to the chief executive officer of a tech company.

Hugh Martin of Lacuna Technologies, which helps cities create transportation policies, said there's a difference between when cars can fly and when they will be safe and reliable for navigating the skies.

"Depending on who you talk to, I think [2024] could be a time period," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

A number of auto companies have been developing aerial vehicles. They include Chinese electric car maker Xpeng and Fiat Chrysler.

Some people will be able to afford flying cars, but most will likely still travel on the road in electric vehicles or self-driving cars, he pointed out.

Vehicles that don't have to lift off the ground can be safer and are able to carry more people, he said.