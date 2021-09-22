Here's what investors believe will happen after the Fed starts tapering

People walk past the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States, May 21, 2020. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the COVID-19-induced economic downturn has inflicted acute pain across the country, noting that the burden is not evenly spread.

The Federal Reserve could take its first big step away from ultra-easy monetary policy, and investors believe it could trigger significant moves in the markets, according to a new CNBC Delivering Alpha survey.

CNBC polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about their view on interest rates and stocks going forward. The survey was conducted this week.