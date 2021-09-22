Jeep and Ram partner with Bono's (RED) organization for special-edition vehicles

Jeep, Ram Trucks and Fiat are partnering with U2 frontman Bono's (RED) organization to offer special-edition vehicles, aimed at raising more than $4 million to fight against health crises.

The vehicles will include "(RED)" editions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade small SUVs, Ram 1500 pickup and, for Europe, an electric version of the Fiat 500 which the company previously discontinued in the U.S.

Money from the sale of the vehicles will support the Global Fund, which began operations in 2002 to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. It has since expanded to include aid for the coronavirus pandemic.

The tie-up is the latest for (RED), which has formerly partnered with Amazon, Apple, Beats and Starbucks. It also adds to the list of collaborations for Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer of automaker Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler and maker of Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles. He has become known for convincing brands such as Gucci and celebrities like Eminem, Bill Murray and Bruce Springsteen to partner or advertise for the automaker.