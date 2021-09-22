Treasury Department sanctions 8 members of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, which was once run by 'El Chapo'

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration slapped sanctions Wednesday on eight members of the notorious Mexican Sinaloa cartel, largely recognized as the most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere.

Treasury designated Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela, 52, for his role overseeing a major drug trafficking corridor where "multi-ton quantities of illicit drugs including, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl" are smuggled from Mexico into the United States.

According to Treasury, Valenzuela reports directly to the current leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael Zambada Garcia also known as "El Mayo."

"Treasury's action against Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela demonstrates Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) commitment to targeting high-level Sinaloa Cartel operatives, particularly those who traffic or facilitate the delivery of synthetic opioids to the United States," wrote OFAC Director Andrea Gacki in a statement.

The cartel, which is based in the city of Culiacan in northwest Mexico, was once led by kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in U.S. federal prison for multiple crimes, including murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. Sinaloa's annual revenue was estimated to be as high as $3 billion in 2012, according to a nonpartisan research report from 2018.

Treasury on Wednesday also designated Valenzuela's right-hand man, Leonardo Pineda Armenta, and six cartel lieutenants: Gilberto Martinez Renteria, Jaime Humberto Gonzalez Higuera, Jorge Damian Roman Figueroa, Luis Alberto Carrillo Jimenez, Meliton Rochin Hurtado and Miguel Raymundo Marrufo Cabrera.

Two companies in Mexico were also designated for being owned or controlled by cartel members, Acuaindustria Narciso Mendoza, S.C. de R.L. de C.V. and Club Indios Rojos de Juarez, S.A. de C.V.