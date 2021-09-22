Victoria's Secret rival ThirdLove launches into activewear with new sports bra

ThirdLove says it has been working on its sports bra design and fit for more than two years.

Lingerie start-up ThirdLove is hoping to get an even bigger leg up on its biggest rival, Victoria's Secret, by launching into activewear.

ThirdLove announced Wednesday the debut of its workout line, including a sports bra that the company says it has been working on for more than two years.

ThirdLove said "sports bra" has become the most-searched term on its website in recent months, and CEO and co-founder Heidi Zak saw an opportunity to get into a growing, but highly competitive, activewear market, taking on the likes of Nike, Under Armour and Athleta. Victoria's Secret has also been investing more in the category, recently debuting a line of sports bras and leggings called On Point.

"It's a competitive market for sure, but there's no company that's saying sports bra for women, first," Zak said in an interview. "When you say Lululemon, I think leggings. When you say Nike, I don't think sports bra."

While ThirdLove is also launching a selection of leggings and women's workout tops, the centerpiece of this new line is its sports bra. The bra's design is specific to a woman's cup and band sizing. Rather than choosing from small, medium or large, women will select their regular bra size, such as a 34B or 32D. ThirdLove's sports bra also features an adjustable back strap. Prices range from $45 to $70.

"We aim to be the best sports bras that there is. Not to be mediocre, but to be awesome," Zak said. "And it's a growing market, so there's plenty of room for new competition to come in and take market share."

Citing data from market research firm NPD Group, Zak said ThirdLove has grown to be the top bra brand on the internet for the millennial demographic, based on sales and market share.