LIVE UPDATES
Watch Jerome Powell speak after Fed wraps up September meeting
The Federal Reserve is set to conclude its September meeting on Wednesday with an updated policy statement at 2 p.m. ET followed by a press conference from Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch Jerome Powell's remarks above and follow along with CNBC's live news and analysis in the blog below.
Dow extends gains
The Dow has risen further as investors digest the news from the Federal Reserve, and the Dow is now up more than 500 points.
-Jesse Pound
Stocks largely maintain gains, 10-year Treasury yield ebbs lower
U.S. stocks largely maintained their gains and the 10-year Treasury yield was lower immediately after the release of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's post-September meeting statement.
The Dow Jones Industrial average was up about 450 points and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down about 2 basis points at 1.304% at 2:10 p.m. ET.
— Hannah Miao
Fed says bond-buying taper 'may soon be warranted'
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may pullback its pandemic-era asset purchasing program a bit sooner than market participants expected.
"If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," the Federal Open Market Committee's post-meeting statement said.
The central bank held benchmark interest rates near zero.
— Hannah Miao
Markets show signs of strength ahead of Fed statement
The stock market was holding on to healthy gains for the day shortly before 2 p.m., with the Dow up more than 300 points and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the key 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield was trading down slightly for the day near 1.31%. Yields move inverse of prices.
-Jesse Pound
Fed examines a cloudier economic outlook
The Federal Reserve's September comes against an economic backdrop where the recovery story for the U.S. has become more complicated.
In recent months, the U.S. economy has shown signs of weakening growth amid the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19. However, inflation readings remain well above the 2% level that the central bank says it wants to average over time, leading some to question if Jerome Powell's forecast of a "transitory" rate of price increases will hold true.
-Jesse Pound
Focus on Fed forecasts at 2 p.m.
The Fed's September meeting has been widely anticipated since the central bank is expected to signal that it's close to announcing the taper of its bond purchase program. That will be the first big step away from the policies it put in place to counteract the impact of the pandemic on the economy and financial markets. But the focus of markets will be squarely on what the Fed now forecasts for interest rates and inflation.
-Patti Domm