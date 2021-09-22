Why the White House and Democrats use $400,000 as the threshold for taxing 'the rich'

President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2021 in New York.

President Joe Biden and House Democrats have unveiled plans to raise taxes on households with more than $400,000 of annual income, and cut or maintain taxes for those below the line.

But what's the significance of this tax-policy North Star?

At its core, the policy aims to collect more tax revenue from the wealthiest Americans. Income of at least $400,000 represents roughly the top 1% to 2% of households, according to tax data and policy experts.

But the reasons for choosing $400,000 as a line demarcating the rich from lower and middle earners aren't entirely clear, since the number doesn't precisely match household tax statistics, experts said.

"It is an arbitrary threshold," according to Leonard Burman, who co-founded the Tax Policy Center, a joint project of the Brookings Institute and the Urban Institute. "There's no analytical justification for it."

Spokespeople for the White House and House Ways and Means Committee didn't return requests for comment.