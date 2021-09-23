5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to jump after snapping a 4-day losing streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), September 21, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow futures rose 200 points Thursday, one day after the 30-stock average and the broader S&P 500 broke four-session losing streaks. The Nasdaq rose for the second straight day. All three stock benchmarks added 1% as investors looked past the troubles at Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group and took comfort in signaling from the Federal Reserve that it had no immediate intentions of removing U.S. monetary stimulus policies. Wednesday's gains put a dent in Monday's plunge and the slide in September, which historically has been a rough month on Wall Street. The Dow was off nearly 4% from last month's record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were off about 3% from their latest record closes earlier this month.

2. China prepares for possible Evergrande demise, says WSJ

Apartment buildings at China Evergrande Group's Life in Venice real estate and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu province, China, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chinese authorities have told local officials to prepare for a potential collapse of heavily indebted Evergrande, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Local officials described the signals from Chinese authorities as "getting ready for the possible storm," and said the government told them they should only step in at the last minute to prevent spillover effects from Evergrande's demise, according to the Journal. The large developer made a payment on a local bond Wednesday. However, it's unclear if the company will pay interest due Thursday on its offshore bonds.

3. Initial jobless claims are seen declining last week

A career fair in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 23, 2021. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. government's weekly look at initial jobless claims is expected to show a decline to near Covid pandemic lows. First-time filings for unemployment benefits for the week ended Sept. 18 are seen coming in at 320,000 compared to the prior week's 332,000. After its two-day September meeting, the Fed on Wednesday provided its quarterly economic projections. Officials see the nation's unemployment rate falling to 4.8% this year from the current 5.2%. However, the June estimate was for a year-end rate of 4.5%.

4. Fed decreased forecast for economic growth, increased outlook for inflation

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Erin Scott | Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Fed's forecasts also decreased numbers for U.S. growth, increased inflation expectations, and pushed up the timing for an interest rate hike. The committee now sees gross domestic product rising just 5.9% this year. Core inflation is projected to increase 3.7% this year. Against that backdrop, the Fed left near-zero interest rates unchanged Wednesday afternoon. But most members now see the first rate increase in 2022. The Fed gave no timetable for tapering its bond purchases. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during his post-meeting news conference that if the recovery remains on track, "a gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate."

5. CDC to vote on Pfizer Covid boosters for older, vulnerable Americans

A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images