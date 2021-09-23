U.S. Border Patrol will no longer use horses in Del Rio, Texas after outrage over treatment of Haitian migrants

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.

The Biden administration has suspended Border Patrol agents from using horses in Del Rio, Texas amid public outcry over video and photos showing mounted agents grabbing Haitian migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told civil rights leaders Thursday morning that the administration "would no longer be using horses in Del Rio," White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters during a briefing.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond for comment.

When asked why President Joe Biden has not publicly condemned the images, one of which shows an agent on horseback grabbing a migrant by his shirt, Psaki said the change in policy demonstrates that the president finds the images "horrific."

"I think people should take away that his actions make clear how horrible and horrific these images are, including an investigation, including a change of policy, including conveying clearly that this is not acceptable, and he's not going to stand for this in the Biden-Harris administration," she said.

Mayorkas and Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

However, the images still drew sharp criticism from for Democratic lawmakers this week.