Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

Start-ups disrupting the financial services, health care and commerce industries are among the best to work for in Singapore, according to a new study from LinkedIn.

Fintech, telehealth and e-commerce start-ups dominated the professional networking site's list of 15 "Top Start-ups 2021" due to their perceived success in navigating the pandemic and recording continued growth and demand.

To form the list, LinkedIn drew on in-house data collected between July 2020 and June 2021, measuring start-ups on four pillars — employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. To be eligible, companies had to be headquartered within Singapore, have 50 or more employees, and be seven years or younger at the time of calculation.