The child tax credit encourages parents to work, study finds

The new enhanced child tax credit may help parents continue working, a recent study shows.

Nearly 94% of parents said they planned to continue working or even work more once receiving the credit, which began in monthly installments in July, according to a report from a team of researchers from Washington University of St. Louis, Appalachian State, UNC-Greensboro, the Urban Institute and Humanity Forward.

Only 6.4% of respondents said they'd use the credit to either work less or change jobs, and those that did were more likely to have young children or a partner at home. To that point, some 11.2% of parents with infants or toddlers said the credit would change their work status, and roughly 20% of those who said they'd use the credit to stay home lived with a spouse or partner.

"Allowing parents, especially mothers, to meet those caretaking requirements is especially important," said Leah Hamilton, an associate professor of social work at Appalachian State. "That support helps families gain better footing, raise their children and make greater long-term contributions to the economy."

More from Invest in You:

The ultimate retirement planning guide for 2021

Divorce can devastate women's retirement savings. Here's how to rebuild

Is your retirement at risk? Experts these policy changes are needed

Of course, there's currently a debate over the future of the credit and whether it should be tied to work. While most Democrats want to extend the enhanced credit through 2025, moderate Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has argued for work to be required to get the benefit.

Yet increasing requirements on aid programs, such as work restrictions, keeps the poorest children from getting help, according to Hamilton.

"What you mostly find is that you're excluding the most vulnerable children of parents who have complex barriers to employment," she said, adding that includes illness and disability.