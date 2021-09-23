Treasury yields mixed after Fed says it may soon taper its bond buying

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield made up some of its overnight losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said that it may soon curtail its asset purchase program.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.3379% by 7:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.8337%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Fed said after its September meeting on Wednesday that the economic progress for the U.S. since the depths of the pandemic meant that the central bank may be able to withdraw some of its market support in the coming months, with the taper of its bond-buying program possibly concluding by the middle of 2022.

"If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," the FOMC's post-meeting statement said.